In the upcoming Ram Navami Maha episode of Dhartiputra Nandini, intrigue abounds. A promo has been unveiled, revealing Lord Ram's timely intervention to safeguard his devotees from impending disaster. Amidst the festivities, a bomb threat looms, prompting Nandini's urgent quest to locate it. With the situation escalating, the divine presence of Shri Ram himself is anticipated to aid Nandini in her crucial mission. Viewers can watch the episode on April 18, from 8.00 pm on Nazara TV. Dhartiputra Nandini: Nazara TV To Telecast Ram Navami Maha-Episode on April 17 at This Time! (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Ram Navami Maha Episode Promo Of Dhartiputra Nandini

