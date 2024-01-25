As per reports, sets of the TV show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare caught fire in a short circuit. Fortunately, the cast and crew escaped unharmed. For the unversed, Dhruv Tara, an Indian Sci-fi Fantasy Romantic Drama series, debuted on 27th February 2023. Created by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal for Shashi Sumeet Productions, it features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma as leads. The plot revolves around Dhruv and Tara, lovers from distinct eras, entangled in a time-travel narrative. Dhruv Tara: Actress Riya Sharma Opens Up About Her Character in the Sony SAB Show.

Dhruva Tara Set Catech Fire

