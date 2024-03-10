Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is in hot water again after getting into a physical altercation with YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern. Videos with explanations and clarifications from both parties are circulating on social media. Adding to the drama, Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni fueled speculation with a cryptic tweet. Fans believe it's linked to the Maxtern-Elvish controversy. Goni's tweet suggests many things online might be staged for auditions of upcoming season of Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Guys relax yeh sab bas Bigg Boss ke audition chal rahe hain (Guys, relax, all this is happening for Bigg Boss auditions)". Anjali Arora Supports Elvish Yadav Amid Controversy With Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern, Says ‘Aise Bhot Aaye Aur Bhot Gaye’.

Aly Goni's Cryptic Post On X

Guys relax yeh sab bas biggboss ke audition chal rahe hai… 😂 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 9, 2024

Video of Elvish Yadav Beating Sagar Thakur

#ElvishYadav Summoned by Gurugram Police for #Questioning In the case of the assault on YouTuber Maxtern, Elvish Yadav, the winner of Big Boss OTT 2 and famous YouTuber, was recently seen severely beating Sagar Thakur (#Maxtern), a YouTuber. In this case, #Gurugram Police has… pic.twitter.com/fTuoShJbl4 — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) March 10, 2024

