The Simpsons once again demonstrate its prophetic nature by foreseeing scenes similar to the use of Apple Vision eight years before its debut. Apple launches the $3,500 Vision Pro, depicting fans incorporating the technology into their daily lives. In the 2016 episode Friends and Family (Season 27, Episode 10), the show predicted people wearing VR glasses on the streets, a scenario now unfolding with the release of Apple Vision Pro. In the episode, Mr Burns hires Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to portray his virtual reality family, foreshadowing a concept that eventually becomes widespread. The Simpsons eerily forecast a society dominated by virtual reality headsets, accurately reflecting current events. Did The Simpsons Predict the OceanGate Titanic Incident? The Viral Clip From the Series Will Have You Thinking So (Watch Video).

Check The Post Below:

wearing apple vision pro in a coffee shop pic.twitter.com/cvFz6s8tnO — Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) February 4, 2024

Wearing the Apple Vision Pro Around SoHo:

Wearing the Apple Vision Pro around SoHo 🚶 pic.twitter.com/U6Jq8QrOyb — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) February 3, 2024

Grocery Shopping With Apple Vision Pro:

grocery shopping, with apple vision pro pic.twitter.com/qhsBRA0LLn

— Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) February 4, 2024

Fan Using Apple Vision Pro On The Courtside:

This fan was using Apple Vision Pro on courtside during the Celtics-Grizzlies game 😂 (via @barstoolsports/ IG)pic.twitter.com/vH3J2oVOPn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2024

