Urfi Javed always speaks her mind and today was no different. As the bold fashionista indirectly took a sly dig at Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who called her style appearances ‘ghastly’. Giving it back in her sassy way, Urfi penned a long note along with a video that sees her in an one-sleeve black sparkly top. "Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine." she wrote. Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora Show Off Their Sizzling Moves on ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’ Song (Watch Video).

Watch Urfi Javed Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)