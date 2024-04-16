Dil Dosti Dilemma is an upcoming young adult series starring Anushka Sen in the lead role. The makers announced earlier that the Prime Video series will premiere on April 25. The trailer for the upcoming series is finally out on April 16. The trailer introduces Anushka Sen as a teenager grappling with the intricate balance between staying true to herself and meeting the expectations imposed by her family. Her summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment. The series also stars Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Elisha Mayor, and Revathi Pillai, among others. The show is directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions. Dil Dosti Dilemma premieres on Prime Video on April 25. Anushka Sen Buys a Lavish New Home in Mumbai at the Age of 21, Baalveer Actress Says ‘Another Dream Come True’ (View Pics).

Watch Dil Dosti Dilemma Trailer:

