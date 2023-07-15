Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed first child on June 21. Now recently, the couple revealed the name of their son in vlog. They've named their kid Ruhan Ibrahim. However, within few hours, Kakar deleted the video, after she received massive hatred online for choosing a Muslim name for her kid. To which, some users were pissed about why the celebrity couple decided to delete the vlog. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Make First Appearance With Baby Outside Hospital As They Take the Tot Home (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Name Their Kid Ruhan:

