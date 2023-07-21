Last month, Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, were blessed with a baby boy. Recently, Dipika Kakar shared an adorable family photo on social media. The TV actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and her husband holding their son Ruhaan. "Thank you for keeping him in your prayers [sic]," Dipika Kakar added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. "Blessings [sic]," actor Gauahar Khan commented on the heartwarming Instagram post. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Reveal Son's Name Ruhan in Vlog, Delete the Video Post Backlash.

Check Dipika Kakar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)