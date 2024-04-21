Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s adorable daughter, Navya, turned seven months old The proud mother shared some adorable photos of their ‘sassy girl’, showcasing Navya in a charming striped outfit, accessorised with oversized sunglasses. Disha expressed her joy, exclaiming, “And just like that, this Sassy Girl has turned 7 months!” Disha Parmar Cherishes Quality Time With Baby Girl Navya, Shares Adorable Pic on Instagram.

Baby Navya Turns Seven Months Old

