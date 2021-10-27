Disha Parmar shot to fame for her role in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She is currently being seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Apart from watching her on the television screen, fans also love to catch a glimpse of the actress on social media. The beauty often treats fans with some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and the latest series of photos is definitely winning hearts. These are the throwback pictures from her tropical getaway in Maldives with her hubby Rahul Vaidya. Disha is seen taking a dive into the sea and ‘being fishy’. While sharing the pictures she captioned them as, “Being Fishy in the Sea”.

Disha Parmar’s Pics From Her Maldivian Vacay

