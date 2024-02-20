Actress Divya Agarwal is on cloud nine as she marries the love of her life, Apurva Padgaonkar. Amidst recent glimpses of their wedding festivities, the couple is now officially married. The intimate ceremony occurred recently in Mumbai, with Divya and Apurva now sharing dreamy pictures from their special day. Divya's post caption reads, "Our love story continues...Rab Rakha." The couple can be seen taking marriage rounds and lost in each other's eyes in the stunning photographs. Fans and followers quickly congratulated the newlyweds as they shared the news. Check out the first photos from their wedding below. Bride-To-Be Divya Agarwal Beams With Joy As She Begins Haldi Ceremony Ahead of Her Wedding With Beau Apurva Padgaonkar (Watch Video).

Divya Agarwal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

