Television star Divyanka Tripathi has met with an accident, as announced by her publicist on Instagram, much to the concern of her and husband Vivek Dahiya’s fans. While not disclosing extensive details, the PR team revealed that Divyanka is currently receiving medical attention. Reportedly, she has sustained two broken bones and is scheduled for surgery. Our thoughts are with her for a swift recovery. Divyanka Tripathi Shares A Photo Of Herself Watching Sunset, Says ‘For Me It’s a Poetry’.

Divyanka Tripathi Meets With Accident

Vivek Dahiya Instagram

Statement By Publicist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soapbox (@soapboxprelations)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)