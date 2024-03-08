Dolly Sohi passed away on Friday (March 8) morning at a Navi Mumbai hospital, succumbing to cervical cancer just hours after her younger sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actress, lost her battle with jaundice. The 47-year-old actress, renowned for her performances in Jhanak and Bhabhi, had been diagnosed with cervical cancer approximately six months ago and was undergoing treatment. Her final Instagram post, where she appealed for everyone’s prayers, is sure to leave fans heartbroken. Take a look at her final Insta post: Shocking! Dolly Sohi Passes Away Due to Cervical Cancer A Day After Sister Amandeep Sohi’s Demise From Jaundice.

Dolly Sohi Last Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sohi (@dolly_sohi)

