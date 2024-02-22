Madhubala star Drashti Dhami took to Instagram and commemorated her ninth wedding anniversary with Niraj Khemka by dropping a lovely post. The actress shared a loved-up picture with her better half on social media with a fun caption. The photo sees Drashti dressed up in a bodycon dress, smiling for the camera. Her husband could be seen hugging her from behind. The couple look cute together! Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and Other Celebs Congratulate The Newly Married Couple!

Drashti Dhami and Hubby Niraj Khemka's Lovely Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashti Dhami 💜 (@dhamidrashti)

