The official trailer of Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah's Duranga is out! This one is a Hindi remake to the popular Korean drama Flower Of Evil. Talking about the trailer, it sees Sammit (Gulshan) pretending to be a 'perfect' husband to his inspector wife Ira. The show is produced by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh and will soon bow down on OTT platform ZEE5. Duranga: Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah To Come Up With Romantic-Thriller Series Based on Korean Show Flower of Evil.

Watch Duranga Trailer:

What I saw is what I believed, would you do the same? Would you trust your loved ones blindly? #DurangaOnZEE5 coming soon An official adaptation of the Korean Show, ‘Flower Of Evil’. pic.twitter.com/sUKbq2E1Tt — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)