Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have confirmed their break up after dating for three years. According to a report by Indiatimes, the Bigg Boss 14 fame couple ended their relationship due to 'compatibility issues'. Eijaz and Pavitra parted ways five months ago. Eijaz was quoted as saying, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.” Pavitra stated, “There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent.” Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Get Engaged! Actress Flaunts Engagement Ring (View Pic).

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia End Their Relationship

Pavitra Punia shares a message for Eijaz Khan as she CONFIRMS their BREAKUP after two years of dating#PavitraPunia #EijazKhan #BiggBoss https://t.co/we9yK5mu4U — FilmiBeat (@filmibeat) February 13, 2024

