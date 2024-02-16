An FIR was registered against six people, including Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Samples collected from the party were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Jaipur. According to the latest reports, the FSL report has confirmed the presence of snake venom from cobra and krait species. This development could potentially lead to legal trouble for the popular YouTube personality. Snake Venom Drug Abuse: Can You Get High on Snake Bite Venom? Know About Snake Venom Drug Addiction, Symptoms, Side Effects and Treatment.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)