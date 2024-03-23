Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav was granted bail by a Gurugram court on Saturday, March 23, after he was arrested on March 17 in connection with a case under Wildlife Protection Act 1972. After spending almost a week days in, the popular Youtuber was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court on Friday, March 22. On the next day, Elvish was granted bail by a Gurugram Court as well for a case involving an assault on Youtuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern. Elvish Yadav Gets Bail: Bail Granted to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner in Snake Venom Smuggling Case.

Elvish Yadav Granted Bail by a Gurugram Court on March 23 in Snake Venom Case

Watch: A Gurugram court grants bail to YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Elvish Yadav has left for home. pic.twitter.com/OlGBmqBMKr — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2024

