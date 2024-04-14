Elvish Yadav in his latest vlog unveils his newest acquisition, a Mercedes Gwagon G350 D, adding to his impressive fleet of vehicles. Elvish shares his experience after test-driving the car and compares it to his other Mercedes model, revealing his long-standing desire to purchase it since 2022, when it was temporarily unavailable. Amidst his celebratory mood, Elvish candidly discusses a past encounter with a scammer. Elvish Yadav Playfully Trolls Anjali Arora and Her Fans in His Vlog, Says ‘Russia-Ukraine Ka War Yehi Theek Karaenge’ (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Buys New Mercedes Gwagon G350 D

