The Noida police recently filed a 1200-page chargesheet against 8 people, including Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Many shocking details regarding the snake venom case were made. The chargesheet claimed that Elvish Yadav used a virtual number for arranging snake venom at parties. It has also been revealed that whenever Elvish wanted to arrange snakes at a party, he used to call his friend Vinay, who passed on his message to snake charmers. Amidst these recent updates, ABP News exclusively interacted with the controversial YouTuber and his father on April 8. In the interview, Ram Avtar Yadav, the father of Elvish Yadav, expressed his joy as a parent when his son emerged victorious in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 show. However, he also conveyed deep concern over the current situation, emphasizing that their family has no involvement in the snake venom case filed by the Noida police. Elvish's father broke down emotionally. He said they would never forgive the person causing their pain and expressed unwavering pride in his son. Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Arrange Snake Venom at Rave Parties; Shocking Details Revealed in 1200-Page Chargesheet Filed by Noida Police.

Check Out the Interview Here:

