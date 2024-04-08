Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav might face further legal challenges as authorities are taking further steps in investigating the snake venom case. In Noida police's latest 1200-page chargesheet filed against the YouTuber, it was stated that he made use of a virtual phone number to arrange the supply of snake venom at rave parties. Now, according to the latest updates coming up, Elvish Yadav's troubles may further escalate as the police officials have now sent his and his arrested accomplice's phones to the forensic lab for testing. According to the latest report, the concerned officials are trying to recover the deleted data from these mobiles. It is suspected that all the 3 involved have erased some data, which can be crucial in the snake venom case. Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Arrange Snake Venom at Rave Parties; Shocking Details Revealed in 1200-Page Chargesheet Filed by Noida Police.

Elvish Yadav’s Phone Sent to Forensic Lab

