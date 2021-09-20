Singer Rita Ora looked all energetic at the Emmys 2021. However, the highlight came in when she rapped 'Just A Friend' song and the audience went gaga over it. We saw Billy Porter besides her cheering and dancing to her rap. The video has gone viral online and makes up for a power-packed watch.

Have a Look:

I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend !!! pic.twitter.com/Li7c5KRHao — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 20, 2021

