Bigg Boss 15 fame Abdu Rozik has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case for an alleged connection with drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi. Abdu Rozik Agrees to Be Part of Big Brother UK After Appearing on Bigg Boss 16 - Reports.

Giving this information, ED said that on Tuesday afternoon, Abdu arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement. More details regarding the matter are awaited.

Abdu is a popular musician from Tajikistan. He gained popularity in India with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. However, Abdu voluntarily left Bigg Boss 15 due to prior professional obligations. Before Bigg Boss, he became a social media sensation with his 'Burgiir' meme. He also owns a restaurant named Burgiir in Mumbai.

