The number of coronavirus cases in the country have been increasing rapidly and from commoners to celebs to many other personalities across fields have contracted the virus. There are some who have contracted the virus despite getting fully vaccinated. Erica Fernandes and mother have also been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress who shot to fame for her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has requested the citizens to ‘not rely on the home test’. She says ‘they are not reliable at all’. Erica reveals as her symptoms started to develop she opted for the lab test, that’s when her results showed positive. She had done home test thrice and all the three times the results were negative.

Erica Fernandes On Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)