Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted on Netflix on November 27, 2020. The makers have shared a glimpse of season two exactly a year later! The makers have shared a video featuring Bollywood star wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey and revealed that the shooting of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is going on in full swing. In the beginning of the video, Neelam is heard saying, ‘You have no idea what is coming your way’. Well, we are sure the return of these ladies is going to be more fabulous than ever.

Glimpse Of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2:

