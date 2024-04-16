As Prime Video's new show Fallout garners universal acclaim, one of its standout elements is Walton Goggins' portrayal of the indomitable mercenary, The Ghoul. Formerly a Hollywood actor, Goggins' character, Cooper Howard, undergoes a tragic transformation after a nuclear fallout, emerging as an undying being with a distinctive appearance. Despite lacking a nose and portions of the skin, he compensates with formidable duelling skills. A viral BTS video reveals the actor's process in achieving the 'Ghoul' look, utilising makeup techniques (note: the absence of the nose is achieved through CGI). Fallout Trailer: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan Star in Jonathan Nolan’s Series.

Check Out the BTS Video Here:

#Fallout is bloody fantastic! Great writing, strong acting performances and yet another WIN for #PrimeVideo Here’s Walton Goggins transformation into the #Ghoul. Incredible actor 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sxMdNsAIAS — The Weekly Cut (@weeklycut) April 16, 2024

