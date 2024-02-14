Family Table is the culinary reality show hosted by chef Ranveer Brar. The show features families from different parts of the country and showcases the traditional dishes prepared by them. It will also feature celebrity guests adding some fun and glam to the Family Table. This reality show, consisting of six episodes, is currently streaming on EPIC ON. It will also be available to watch on the network’s flagship channel EPIC from today (February 14) at 9pm. Family Table: Chef Ranveer Brar’s Culinary Reality Show To Stream on EPIC ON; Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and More Actresses To Join As Guests.

Family Table On EPIC ON

