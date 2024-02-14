Love is in the air as the most anticipated day of the year celebrating affection and romance is here. TV star Karan Kundrra took to his social media to express his deep affection for Tejasswi Prakash and shared a cute post. Sharing an adorable picture and video, Karan wrote, "for the simplicity you bring to my chaotic life.. for the immediate calm you exude to my treacherous day.. for being the responsible answer to my outlandish claims.. for just you and I.. happy Valentine’s." Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra and Shalin Bhanot Are All Set to Support Their Favourite Finalist.

Karan Kundrra Wishes Tejasswi Prakash on Valentine’s Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)