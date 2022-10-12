Four More Shots Please! Season 3 trailer is out and the queens Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J are back with a bang in this fun trailer. They are dealing with their own mess, call it struggling in their relationship etc but having each other's back is what makes the show even more happening. Watch out for the girls as Four More Shots Please! Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 21. Four More Shots Please Season 3: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Bani J’s Show to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 21!

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Trailer

