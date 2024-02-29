On February 29, Netflix India hit the jackpot with a flurry of significant announcements akin to a winning streak in a casino. From teasers to trailers and glimpses, the streaming platform delighted audiences with exciting content, promising an enticing lineup ahead. From Sara Ali Khan's Murder Mubarak to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Netflix shared exciting updates about their upcoming projects. Murder Mubarak: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Others From Homi Adajania's Mystery Thriller (View Pics).

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba:

Rishu aur Rani ki kahaani mein pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix! 🔍#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba#PhirAayiHasseenDillrubaOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/3Y9YUy2qYY — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai.❤️🔥 The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives at 8PM every Saturday from 30 March, only on Netflix.#TheGreatIndianKapilShow #TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/eaSROZp4am — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

To Kill A Tiger:

A father's quest for Justice unravels in this compelling, Oscar nominated true story. To Kill A Tiger is coming soon, only on Netflix!#ToKillATiger #ToKillATigerOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ppVHO61Mkb — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Kota Season 3 Teaser:

Sharpen your pencils, aur saare formulae yaad karlo- Jeetu Bhaiya and his students are getting ready for their BIGGEST challenge yet!! 📝🔥 Kota Factory Season 3 is Coming soon, only on Netflix!#KotaFactory3 #KotaFactory3OnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/3vpPCpUJpP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Teaser:

Dil thaam ke baithiye, kahi chori na ho jaaye 😎🔥 Sikandar ka Muqaddar is coming soon, only on Netflix!#SikandarKaMuqaddar #SikandarKaMuqaddarOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/wKcFs2uXzd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Mismatched Season 3 Teaser:

Brewing some cold coffee, love and drama as Dimple and Rishi return for season 3! Mismatched S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!#Mismatched #MismatchedOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/BHNcYDG55H — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Teaser:

Hold on to your hearts ❤️‍🔥 Vikrant, Purva aur Shikha ki anokhi kahaani mai aa chuka hai ek aur twist 👀 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2 , coming soon, only on Netflix!"#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein #YehKaaliKaaliAnkheinOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/yA2khAeT2w — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

IC 814 Teaser:

The hijack of IC 814, the longest in the history of aviation. 188 passengers stranded inside a plane for 7 days, at times on the ground and at times at 30,000 feet. What did it take to get them back safe? pic.twitter.com/4dkVQVWe8I — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Wild Wild Punjabi Teaser:

What do you get when you mix a group of friends, a breakup, and a road trip? One hell of an ADVENTURE! 😎🔥 Wild Wild Punjab is coming soon, only on Netflix!#WildWildPunjab #WildWildPunjabOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/S9PnTWtZLB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Dabba Cartel Glimpse:

Now this is one Dabba you definitely don’t wanna forget 👀 Dabba Cartel is coming soon, only on Netflix!#DabbaCartel #DabbaCartelOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/E95tGxqufL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Do Patti Teaser:

Heeramandi Character Poster:

