As many celebs greet fans with heartfelt messages on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha today, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dropped the cutest picture to wish everyone Eid Mubarak. The newly blessed parents shared an adorable photo of their son Zehaan Darbar, who is celebrating his first Eid, and penned a note saying, “Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi !” The baby boy is seen dressed in a customised white onesie with text printed on it. Eid al-Adha 2023: Mahesh Babu Wishes Fans ‘Joy, Love, Success’ on the Auspicious Occasion!

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Son Zehaan

