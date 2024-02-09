Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan pours her heart into a dance tribute to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's song "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya." Donning a resplendent, multicoloured attire, she effortlessly synchronises with the music, showcasing impeccable moves that captivate. Sharing her Instagram performance, she says, "This song is special for so many reasons!" Gauahar Khan Radiates Elegance in Blue and Golden Saree 1.5 Years Post-Pregnancy (View Pic).

Gauahar Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

