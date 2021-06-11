On June 11, fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were not happy by the way Sai and Virat's (Neil Bhatt) story in the serial has been shaping up and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is getting all the sympathy. Due to which #BoycottGHKKPM has been one of the top trends on Twitter. Now, Ayesha Singh aka Sai has reacted to this chaos. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: #BoycottGHKKPM Trends on Twitter as Fans are Unhappy With Sai and Virat's Track for This Reason!

She told TOI, "These things don't affect me because they are just showcasing their emotions. Writers are very smart and they know how to create interesting storylines. They are just doing their job and if people are reacting so strongly, it means the writers have succeeded in getting emotions and reactions from people."

Here's an example of the #BoycottGHKKPM Trend:

Ayesha is again the scapegoat? Till which point she has to defend? Makers its the fault with your storyline, change it and all will be fine. Please stop using her to defend ur biasedness !!#BoycottGHKKPM#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ❤️ (@Dankuchanku) June 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)