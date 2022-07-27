Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off on a very good note however, as the episodes progressed the show not only got monotonous but also boring and a section of the audience has been finding it illogical. The show witnesses a high voltage drama where Pakhi is pregnant with Virat and Sai’s child. In one of the episodes, she has been sharing how she plans to raise the child on her own and how she will refuse to give the child to Sai. The audience has found the drama highly illogical with Virat being the IPS officer allowing illegal surrogacy and viewers of the show have also called him dumb among many other things. They have been protesting against Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Twitter with the trend ‘Star Plus Mocks Laws’. GHKKPM's Aishwarya Sharma Dances on Pushpa’s Song Saami Saami; Hubby Neil Bhatt Comments (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Friend ko diye gaye vaada keliye naxalite ko chupaane ke jhulm mein ACP ko suspend kyu nahi kiya@StarPlus STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS — Sandhya (@Sandhya56486386) July 27, 2022

Explaining the Trend

First of all audience need to understand why trend STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS is happens pic.twitter.com/CBhn5zOpIT — Khushi (@Khushi27102004) July 27, 2022

It's a Crime!

Ep - 556. A surrogate mother cannot refuse from giving the Child to its mother. It's a crime, a legit crime. And you guys are telecasting it so casually with no repercussions. STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS@StarPlus@asja pic.twitter.com/EKS3Ru6mQf — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

Explaining the Trend... Again!

Why are we doing this trend? 1. legally unfit mother was made a surrogate in GHKKPM 2. IPS officer approved of illegal surrogacy 3. Mother was made infertile with illogical reasons 4. Mother was beaten up by the goons hired by illegal surrogate.+ STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS@StarPlus — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

Mockery of Relationships!

This lady tells her mom that surrogacy is the key to get my ex and she's supporting her @StarPlus it's the message for society that if husband is dead so try to woo devar how cheap ,mockery of relations,women status 😡 STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/DeRabf1bWS — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) July 27, 2022

Fooling the Audience

Here's the difference between precap and the episode. Ep - 558 They fool the audience by showing false precaps and then change it according to their convenience on the TRP day, Thursday. STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS @StarPlus#GHUMHAIKISIKEYPYAARMEIIN pic.twitter.com/rOHqCJl2lf — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

Surrogacy ka Meaning Destroyed!

So surrogate mother want to get intimate with the genetic father of the baby that's why doing all this ,it's the message for society surrogacy ka meaning hi destroyed @StarPlus STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS #AyeshaSingh #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/NajHuboln4 — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) July 27, 2022

Really?

@MoHFW_INDIA @smritiirani @mansukhmandviya Please take action against Star Plus's show #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin for showing illegal surrogacy in the episodes.. STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS — Ayesha Singh FanBoy ❤️🧒 (@AyeshaSinghFC) July 27, 2022

Waahiyat Idea!

