Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee's new pictures in Bengali wedding attire have gone viral in social media. In the latest pictures, Gurmeet can be seen wearing a golden silk kurta with a dhoti, while Debina looks gorgeous in the red banarasi saree. Both of them shared pictures on their Instagram handle and captioned same, "Finally!' Though, the photos bring a lot of speculations as they haven't mentioned anything clear related to their marriage, so it might be for some other purpose too.

Check Out the Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

