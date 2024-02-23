Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan have collaborated for the latest track, "Halki" Halki Si." The makers have released the song, featuring Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt vocals, with lyrics and music crafted by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. This romantic ballad delves into themes of heartbreak, rekindling childhood romance, and falling in love with an old friend. Munawar's character appears to be grappling with heartbreak, while Hina portrays his childhood friend, who reconnects with him to remind him of their enduring bond. The accompanying video showcases the picturesque streets of Kolkata, capturing the city while beautifully weaving the song style. ‘Halki Halki Si’ Teaser: Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan Look Completely in Love in This Upcoming Romantic Track, Song To Be Out on February 23 (Watch Video)

Watch 'Halki Halki Si' Song:

