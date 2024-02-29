Get ready to be captivated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series, Heeramandi, boasting a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. After an amazing teaser launch, the recently revealed individual posters for each actor have fans buzzing excitedly, promising the signature Bhansali opulence. Check out these character introductions below! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Turns 61! Aditi Rao Hydari Calls Heeramandi Director 'Inspiration', Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post On Insta.

Heeramandi Solo Posters

Manisha Koirala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Aditi Rao Hydari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sharmin Segal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sanjeeda Shaikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Richa Chadha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

