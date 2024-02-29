Get ready to be captivated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series, Heeramandi, boasting a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. After an amazing teaser launch, the recently revealed individual posters for each actor have fans buzzing excitedly, promising the signature Bhansali opulence. Check out these character introductions below! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Turns 61! Aditi Rao Hydari Calls Heeramandi Director 'Inspiration', Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post On Insta.
Heeramandi Solo Posters
Manisha Koirala
View this post on Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
View this post on Instagram
Sharmin Segal
View this post on Instagram
Sanjeeda Shaikh
View this post on Instagram
Richa Chadha
View this post on Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
View this post on Instagram
