Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The trailer takes the viewers into the vibrant district of Heeramandi which is ruled by the Mallikajaan ( played by Manisha Koirala), who presides over an esteemed house of courtesans. Mallikajaan's reign faces turmoil with the return of Fareedan (played by Sonakshi Sinha), daughter of her late rival. Against the backdrop of India's fight for independence, tensions rise in the city with revolutionary fervour. Betrayals and hidden desires clash with societal norms as the battle for freedom intertwines with the fight for the prestigious title of "huzoor" or lady of Heeramandi. This sets the stage for an epic showdown between Mallikajaan and Fareedan. Who will triumph in this gripping tale? Heeramandi Song ‘Tilasmi Bahein’: Sonakshi Sinha Steals the Spotlight With Sizzling Dance Performance in This Track From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Watch Heeramandi Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

