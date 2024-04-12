Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, found himself in the midst of a brawl during his visit to Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road, which involved egg pelting. The Mumbai Police booked seven individuals in connection with the incident. Now, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has reacted to this incident, which occurred on April 10. In an interaction with TellyChakkar, he described the scenario as ‘wrong’, expressing his concern for how individuals can feel isolated in such circumstances. Elvish also mentioned that he has never had such an experience in the past. Munawar Faruqui's Temper Flares After Restaurant Owner Throws Eggs at Him in Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Elvish Yadav On Munawar Faruqui’s Egg-Throwing Incident

