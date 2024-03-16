Actress Hina Khan delights fans with her stunning looks on Instagram. She shared photos in a pista lime dress with flower embroidery on the dupatta. Her happy face glows naturally as she shares her mantra: "If you put a smile on someone’s face, it was a good day." In one of the photos, she is also recording a song in the studio. Check out her pics below! Hina Khan Calls Her Debut Single 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' Surreal Experience.

Hina Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)