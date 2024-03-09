Hina Khan, who is currently holidaying in Dehradun, has offered an enchanting glimpse of her vacations. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her social media to treat her followers to mesmerizing snapshots from her getaway at 'The Heart Of The Hills' Dehradun, showcasing the serene beauty of her vacation spot on social media. Sharing the photodump on her Instagram on March 9, Hina wrote, "Nothing compares to the peace that you find in the mountains. We had a time of our lives at the #HeartOfTheHills". Did Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan Ignore a Poor Kid After Their ‘Restaurant Date’ As per Viral Insta Post? Here’s the Truth! (Watch Video).

Check Out Hina Khan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)