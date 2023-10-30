'So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!' If you are using Instagram 24 into 7, you know how this hilarious line has taken IG by storm in last few days. Now, after Deepika Padukone, the said viral lines have been used by none other than Hina Khan in her latest reel. The TV star shared a video on her Insta in which she could be seen in a mini dress on a boat describing the scenic beauty around her by saying, "so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!" Haha, it's fun, check it out. ‘So Beautiful Just Looking Like a Wow’ Deepika Padukone Jumps On To Viral Meme Trend and Her Instagram Reel Leaves Husband Ranveer Singh Laughing Out Loud!

Hina Khan Goes "Just looking like a Wow":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)