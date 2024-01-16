Hina Khan, the popular Indian television actress, recently embarked on her second Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It was a deeply spiritual journey for her, and she shared glimpses of her experience with her fans on social media. Khan's first Umrah took place in March 2023, during the holy month of Ramadan. Have a look at her mesmerising pics from the pilgrimage below. Hina Khan Responds to Religious Hate Coming Her Way For Her Umrah With 'Love', Shares More Pics From Her Mecca Ramadan Trip on Insta (View Post).

Hina Khan Performs Umrah:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

