Hina Khan took to social media to share glimpses of her sacred pilgrimage to Mecca during Ramadan. As Muslims worldwide observe this month for fasting, prayer, self-reflection, and communal unity, the renowned television actress captured her spiritual journey in a heartfelt note accompanying the pictures. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “I never thought I will be able to Cherish the Alvida Jumma of Ramadan in the House of Allah..I did not plan this at all.. it just happened on its own.. I swear on Allah..” Hina further added, “LAILAT-UL-QADR.. Because I swear I didn’t plan it .. I possibly cannot plan it to this extent. Tht too so last minute..” Aly Goni Performs Umrah in Mecca During Ramadan 2024, Shares Divine Photos on Insta.

Hina Khan At Mecca

