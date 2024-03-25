Fresh out of jail on bail for a snake venom case, Elvish Yadav dives into fun, hitting Surat for Holi celebrations. Amidst a sea of fans, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 star graces the stage. Fans roar excitedly as he engages with them. As he interacts with his fans, he is seen saying, “Dhokla vokla bhi hayenge aur favourite jalebi fafda bhi.” He is seen wearing a casual kurta-pyjama ensemble and black sunglasses. Watch the moment in the video below! Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Gurugram Police To Apply for Bigg Boss OTT winner’s Production Warrant on March 20.

Elvish Yadav Celebrates Holi 2024 With Fans In Surat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

