Shehnaaz Gill is spreading joy at the Holi 2024 festivities. Amidst friends, she indulges in colourful fun, her laughter echoing the joyous atmosphere. Clad in a simple white outfit, she exudes happiness as she dances merrily. The infectious rhythm of "Balam Pichkari" from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani playing in the background amplifies the excitement in the video, setting the perfect tone for the vibrant celebration. Check out the video of Shehnaaz at the Holi bash. Holi 2024: From Chiranjeevi Konidela, Alia Bhatt, To Tejasswi Prakash, Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Fans.

Shehnaaz Gill Having Fun At The Holi Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)