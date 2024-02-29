Anubhav Sinha's upcoming Netflix series IC 814 will depict the real-life hijacking of Air India flight IC-814 in 1999. This historical event led to a seven-day ordeal for 188 passengers held captive by terrorists. Netflix shared the cast announcement teaser video on its official Instagram handle. The ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Vijay Varma, Aditya Srivastav, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swami, Pankaj Kapur, Amrita Puri, Patralekhaa Paul, Pooja Gaur, Manoj Pahwa, and Yashpal Sharma. Watch the video below! Dia Mirza Stuns in Elegant Ethnic Blue Top and Coordinated Trouser Ensemble (View Pics and Video).

IC 814 Cast announcement Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)