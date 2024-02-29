The hijacking of the IC 814 aircraft in the year 1999, which led to the release of terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was one of the biggest events in the country. Director Anubhav Shukla's upcoming we series covers this specific hijacking. Streaming giants Netflix took to their social media handles to drop the announcement video, which features an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Patralekha, Anupam Tripathi and Pooja Gor among others. Sharing the announcement video, Patralekha's husband Rajkummar Rao also shared the announcement teaser video for IC 814and showered praise on her. Sharing the video, Rao wrote, "@patralekhaa This is your year my love. This one looks terrific. #IC814 @anubhavsinhaa you are a master storyteller sir." IC 814: Netflix Confirms Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza and Other Cast Members of Anubhav Sinha’s Series Based on Kandahar Hijack (Watch Video).

Watch IC 814 Announcement Teaser Here:

