During the closing ceremony of IFFI (International Film Festival of India), it was announced that Panchayat Season 2 has won the Best OTT Award. The second season of Panchayat picked up where the first season left off, with Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) still adjusting to his life as the secretary of Phulera village. The TVF show was highly praised by critics and audience alike. Congo to the team! IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty Is Elated As Kantara Gets Nominated for Golden Peacock Award at the Event!

Panchayat Season 2 Wins at IFFI:

The fascinating series 'Panchayat Season 2' claims the Best OTT Award at #IFFI54, marking a well-deserved victory! Congratulations to the entire team for this monumental achievement! pic.twitter.com/8xZqiIV7pZ — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2023

