As 2023 is nearing its ends, IMDb has revealed the top 10 series of the year. The popular source for information for entertainment news has listed out the ‘the most popular series among IMDb fans worldwide’. So the top series of the year includes The Last of Us, Ahsoka, Succession Season 4, Black Mirror Season 6 among others. Check out the complete list below: IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2023: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Tops the Chart; Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Flash Also Part of the List.

IMDb Top 10 Series Of 2023

We’re celebrating the end of 2023 with a look at the most popular series among IMDb fans worldwide 📺Catch the top 10 below and check out the full list 👉 https://t.co/KT7FQCLOg4 1. The Last of Us: #TheLastOfUs quickly became one of the buzziest series of 2023, making Pedro… pic.twitter.com/UiECVA65VA — IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2023

